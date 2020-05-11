Blake Griffin Talks Watching Michael Jordan 'Unfiltered' During 'The Last Dance'

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Michael Jordan showcased a lot of emotion discussing his intense and competitive personality during Sunday's episode of The Last Dance," a moment Blake Griffin appreciated.

The Detroit Pistons star discussed the documentary on The Encore with Sage Steele (13:30):

"It is interesting seeing his true, unfiltered, sort of, relationship with the game and how much it means to him," Griffin said of Jordan.

The most notable example came after Jordan discussed himself being viewed as a "tyrant" against his teammates.

"If you don't want to play that way, don't play that way," Jordan said while tearing up.

While the documentary showed the Hall of Famer being hard on his teammates, Griffin said this isn't out of the ordinary from what he's seen in his 11 seasons in the NBA.

"So far I haven't really seen anything that I thought was that crazy," he said. "... Everybody talks trash during practice. Everybody's competitive. Obviously, he's very, very competitive. I haven't really seen anything that would make me think, he's a bad guy or a bad teammate or anything like that."

Though Jordan's vulnerability was somewhat surprising, it makes sense considering his love for the game.

"If your emotions aren't involved in it, then you kind of question where your motives are and where your head's at," Griffin added.

The latest episode of the documentary showed Jordan yelling at teammates, including Scott Burrell, while also describing a training camp fight with Steve Kerr. It's clearly hasn't caused some to change their opinions about the legendary player.