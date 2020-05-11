AHL Cancels Rest of Regular Season, Playoffs amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The American Hockey League canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season and the Calder Cup Playoffs Monday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions," AHL

President David Andrews said in a statement. "The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season.

"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The AHL indefinitely suspended its season March 12 as major team sports across the country shut down due to the pandemic. This is the first time in the AHL's 84-year history no champion has been crowned.

The ECHL, one of the NHL's other minor league systems, already canceled the remainder of its season in March.

If the NHL resumes its season, it is possible some AHL players are called up as part of an expanded roster. The NHL has not given a timetable for a potential return to the ice, as it is heeding the advice of medical professionals.

Resuming the NHL season may be more difficult than MLB or the NBA given the proliferation of Canadian players. The border between Canada and the United States is currently closed.