Jerry Krause Said Scouting Scottie Pippen Was 'Love at First Sight' in Memoir

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen speaks during a press conference before the start of the Bulls game against the Dallas Mavericks Monday, Dec. 5, 2005 in Chicago. Pippen's number will be retired during a ceremony at half-time of the Bulls game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Dec. 9, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
JEFF ROBERSON/Associated Press

The relationship between former Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause and NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen became a contentious one because of contractual issues Pippen had with the Bulls during his time with the team. 

But it didn't start that way. As Krause detailed in his unfinished and unpublished memoirs, shared by his family with K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the first time Krause scouted Pippen at the Portsmouth Invitational in Virginia ahead of the 1987 NBA draft was "love at first sight—pure scouting love."

Krause wrote: "The thought of this guy playing alongside Michael [Jordan] caused this scout's mind to work overtime. The quickest, longest-armed, most tremendous lateral quickness combination in the game ... we had to get this guy."

                         

