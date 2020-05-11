Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore 'Can Really Do Some Damage Together,' Says Jets HC Gase

David Dermer/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is excited about his team's two-headed backfield tandem between Frank Gore and Le'Veon Bell.

The Jets signed Gore to a one-year deal earlier this month, adding a veteran presence to the locker room for the 2020 season.

"He's a natural leader," Gase said of Gore, per Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site. "He's the kind of guy that guys respect around the NFL."

Of course, the coach believes the running back will also make a difference on the field.

"He's a great guy for Le'Veon [Bell] to be around," Gase added. "Those two guys can really do some damage together. We have two guys that can play all three downs. They both have outstanding skill sets. There's a little bit of difference in their running style and how they do things, but we know Frank really well and we know how to use them."

Gase worked with Gore when he was coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2018.

The 36-year-old totaled 722 rushing yards during his lone season in Miami, while he amassed 599 rushing yards in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills. He enters 2020 ranked third in NFL history with 15,347 rushing yards in his career.

Meanwhile, Bell is coming off a disastrous 2019 season where he finished with 789 rushing yards in 15 starts. His 3.2 yards per carry was the worst mark of his career, and the Jets finished 31st in the NFL in total rushing.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported last month that Bell is "likely gone after this season" despite being signed through 2022.

Adding another established running back could take some pressure off the starter and allow for more success going forward.

The Jets appear to be in better shape in the run game after signing Gore and drafting running back La'Mical Perine in the fourth round. The team also made improvements on the offensive line with the additions of first-round pick Mekhi Becton and free agents George Fant and Connor McGovern.