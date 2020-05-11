Khabib Tweets to Tony Ferguson After UFC 249, Says His Son Will 'Be Proud'

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have long been rivals, even if they've never met in the Octagon. They've scheduled and subsequently had to cancel five fights against one another.

But Nurmagomedov appeared to put that feud aside Sunday after Ferguson's fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249, sending him a message of support:

Gaethje, not Ferguson, will now likely face Nurmagomedov with the lightweight title on the line in the future. That makes Ferguson's UFC 249 loss doubly disappointing and a tough blow for the man who won 12 straight fights in a stacked division before Saturday's setback.