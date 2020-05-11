Khabib Tweets to Tony Ferguson After UFC 249, Says His Son Will 'Be Proud'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 09: Justin Gaethje (L) of the United States punches Tony Ferguson (R) of the United States in their Interim lightweight title fight during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson have long been rivals, even if they've never met in the Octagon. They've scheduled and subsequently had to cancel five fights against one another.

But Nurmagomedov appeared to put that feud aside Sunday after Ferguson's fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249, sending him a message of support:

Gaethje, not Ferguson, will now likely face Nurmagomedov with the lightweight title on the line in the future. That makes Ferguson's UFC 249 loss doubly disappointing and a tough blow for the man who won 12 straight fights in a stacked division before Saturday's setback.

Related

    Latest UFC News Roundup

    Biggest things to come out of UFC 249 🤜

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Latest UFC News Roundup

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Tony Ferguson Suffered Orbital Injury in UFC 249 Loss to Justin Gaethje

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Tony Ferguson Suffered Orbital Injury in UFC 249 Loss to Justin Gaethje

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC 249 Performance Bonus Payouts Revealed 💰

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC 249 Performance Bonus Payouts Revealed 💰

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Matches to Make for UFC 249 Winners and Losers

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Matches to Make for UFC 249 Winners and Losers

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report