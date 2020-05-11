Kevin Love Calls for Seattle Sonics to Return to NBA During 'The Last Dance'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

A Seattle SuperSonics sighting during Sunday's episode of "The Last Dance" has led to a call from some to bring back to the franchise, including the Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love:

Love grew up in Lake Oswego, Oregon, breaking the state's scoring record during his senior year of high school in 2007.

The SuperSonics existed from 1967-2008 before becoming the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Many have called for an NBA team to return to Seattle since then, with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett recently saying his dream was to buy a team and relocate it there, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

"I think it's needed, and it's essential. Seattle was huge to our league," Garnett said. "Not just Portland, but the whole northwest."

Momentum for a return could grow after the SuperSonics were featured on the popular documentary series The Last Dance including a discussion about the 1996 team that reached the NBA Finals. The squad that featured Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp took Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to six games in the Finals.