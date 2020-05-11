2011 NBA Champion Shawn Marion on Hall of Fame: 'I Know It's a Political Thing'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Shawn Marion believes he left a mark on the game of basketball large enough to make the Hall of Fame.

As for whether he makes it, Marion believes that's all up to politics.

"I think the legacy I left for the game is there. But who is it to decide? Who is making the decisions? What do they base it off of? If you look at all the numbers, to me, I should be a shoo-in. Should I not?" Marion said, per Michael Lee of The Athletic. "What am I supposed to do? What am I not supposed to do? It's out of my control. I know it's a political thing. It's a lot more other stuff going on. But certain things, you earn that. I earned that."

Marion's case is among the most interesting of his era. He made four All-Star teams, was a two-time All-NBA selection and won the 2011 NBA championship with the Dallas Mavericks. Those accomplishments, while impressive, do not scream Hall of Fame. That's the same number of All-Star selections as Latrell Sprewell and one fewer All-NBA selection than Gilbert Arenas—neither of whom are headed to the Hall.

Marion's career becomes more impactful when considered in its totality rather than its peak. As noted by Lee, he is the only player in NBA history with 17,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 1,500 steals, 1,000 blocks and 500 three-pointers for his career. In an age of multipositionality, Marion now appears ahead of his time for his ability to defend four positions on the floor.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.