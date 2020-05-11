Report: NBA, NBPA to Extend Right to Terminate CBA Due to Pandemic Through Sept.

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA and NBPA agreed to extend a window that would allow the league to terminate its collective bargaining agreement because of the coronavirus pandemic into September.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the two sides came to an agreement in order to give them more time to discuss matters like the salary cap, bearing in mind the potential for financial losses due to games missed and games without fans. The league had a 60-day window to execute the force majeure provision, which was written into the CBA for major global incidents like a pandemic.

“This CBA was not built for an extended pandemic. There's not a mechanism in it that works to properly accept a cap when you've got so much uncertainty," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Friday, per Wojnarowski.

