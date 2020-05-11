WWE Money in the Bank 2020 Results: Matches WWE Must Book in 2020

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Money in the Bank is now in WWE's rearview mirror, and the pay-per-view may have set the table for how the summer and fall months will unfold.

Asuka was the women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner, while Otis prevailed on the men's side. Elsewhere on the card, the champions all retained. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre continue to lead SmackDown and Raw, respectively, and Bayley's supremacy over the SmackDown women's division continues.

Looking at the results from Sunday night, these three matches should be in WWE's plans down the line.

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

At some point, Sasha Banks and Bayley have to turn on one another, right?

Bayley successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Tamina when she countered out of a Samoan drop and pinned Tamina with a crucifix. It was a solid match, and the pair of Banks and Bayley look as strong as ever.

There's undoubtedly a level of subverting expectations at play. While watching every SmackDown and pay-per-view, some fans will be waiting for one of Banks or Bayley to finally say enough is enough and kick the other to the curb.

Wait long enough and people might start to think they'll stay friends forever.

WWE did this perfectly with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. The "Festival of Friendship" was the culmination of weeks teased breakups.

The risk is that WWE's creative team could wait so long that fans grow exasperated to the point of becoming apathetic.

SummerSlam in August would be the perfect time to plot the next entry in Banks and Bayley's long-running history. It's a bout befitting one of the biggest shows of the year, and WWE has time to tease this out so the inevitable split feels meaningful.

Otis vs. Braun Strowman

The night's biggest surprise came to close out Money in the Bank as Otis caught the briefcase after AJ Styles somehow fumbled it out of his hands.

Whether through a concerted effort or merely happenstance—the latter of which is likely the reality—Otis and Braun Strowman have never clashed in a singles match.

They competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 and then teamed together in an eight-man tag match on the Fox premiere of SmackDown in October.

Money in the Bank briefcase holders usually wait for the most opportune time to cash in their world title shot. Otis could be one of the few who lines up his championship match well in advance. What better way could he impress Mandy Rose than by calling his shot and dethroning Strowman?

That would also be a great way to turn Otis from a lovable babyface to a lovable babyface who's a bona fide main-event player.

In general, this pairing has the potential to be a great hoss fest. Strowman's battles with The Big Show illustrated how good he can be with an opponent who poses a similar physical threat. What Otis lacks in Strowman's height he makes up for with sheer girth.

If this does come to fruition, bet the house on WWE bringing back the spot where the ring collapses.

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler

Having Asuka end Becky Lynch's nearly 400-day title reign by the way of a quick cash-in would make sense. Lynch doesn't get hurt too much, and Asuka regains the more villainous edge to her heel persona.

A prolonged feud between Asuka and Lynch wouldn't be ideal, though, because they crossed paths toward the end of 2019 before Lynch prevailed at Royal Rumble in January.

Looking at the state of the Raw women's division, Shayna Baszler is a far more interesting foil for The Empress of Tomorrow.

WWE teased this at Elimination Chamber. Asuka was the last woman standing in Baszler's way and was unable to overcome The Queen of Spades.

Asuka and Baszler's time in NXT didn't overlap. The former was effectively done after beating Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver Brooklyn III in August 2017, while the latter was getting her start in the Mae Young Classic that summer.

However, the dominance they enjoyed separately in NXT could be an obvious dynamic upon which to hit were they to have a prolonged storyline.

Asuka has the single longest NXT Women's Championship reign (522 days), and Baszler is in second (416 days). Add Baszler's two championship reigns together and her 548 days moves her to the top of the list.

As good as Lynch is, Raw desperately needs to shine the spotlight on its other female wrestlers. This is the easiest way to deliver great, physical matches once WWE's flagship show moves away from The Man.