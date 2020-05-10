Patriots' Robert Kraft to Auction Off Super Bowl LI Ring for All In Challenge

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 11, 2020

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft yells to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. The Patriots have won six Super Bowl championships. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

It's easier to part with a Super Bowl ring when you have six.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is putting his Super Bowl LI ring up for auction through the viral Fanatics' All In Challenge meant for COVID-19 relief:

Super Bowl LI saw the Patriots erase a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime on Feb. 5, 2017. Tom Brady, who departed New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency in March, was named Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time in his career.

The Pats most recently won Super Bowl LIII 13-3 over the Los Angeles Rams to cap off the 2018 NFL season.

Kraft previously aided in COVID-19 relief efforts by using his private plane to transport N95 protective face masks from China to front-line workers in Massachusetts last month:

The All In Challenge was launched by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin on April 14, and all funds will be divided between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America's Food Fund to benefit World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

Video Play Button

So far, the celebrity-driven fundraiser has netted just over $38 million.

Kraft's starting bid is $75,000, per the official website, and his auction will close May 21.

