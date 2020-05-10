Overwatch League 2020 Week 14: Philadelphia Fusion's Top Plays, Prize Money

Stewart Volland for Blizzard Entertainment

When they continue to set the gold standard for Overwatch League play, it's hard not to write about the Philadelphia Fusion every week.

This week, every single team played and some even played twice, but the Fusion, in just one match, finally stuck with their most dominant lineup and proved the most adept at the weekend's meta: a Sombra, Tracer dive composition.

With Reinhardt, Ashe, Reaper and Brigitte all banned—Week 14's most impactful composition was a dive comp centered around a low-damage Sombra, Tracer duo complemented by the traditional Winston, D.Va and Lucio components. Instead of Zenyatta, however, Moira was run as the second support.

Fielding a lineup of SADO, Fury, carpe, Heesu, FunnyAstro and Alarm, the Fusion wiped out a rapidly improving Dallas Fuel 3-1 to reach 11-1 on the season as our front-runners for the majority of the league's $5 million prize pool.

Here's how the entire weekend's slate of matches shook out, followed by some analysis of the Fusion's top plays.

Saturday, May 9

Shanghai Dragons 2-3 Seoul Dynasty

Chengdu Hunters 0-3 London Spitfire

Guangzhou Charge 3-1 New York Excelsior

Paris Eternal 3-1 Los Angeles Gladiators

Washington Justice 3-1 Vancouver Titans

Houston Outlaws 0-3 Atlanta Reign

Los Angeles Valiant 3-0 Boston Uprising

Sunday, May 10

Hangzhou Spark 0-3 Shanghai Dragons

London Spitfire 1-3 Guangzhou Charge

Dallas Fuel 1-3 Philadelphia Fusion

Toronto Defiant 1-3 San Francisco Shock

Florida Mayhem 3-0 Vancouver Titans

Full schedule and standings available here.

With Reinhardt, Brigitte and Reaper all out of the meta—dive is immediately back in play. Reaper is Winston's best counter, while Brigitte annoys Tracer, and Reinhardt is pivotal to bulkier team comps.

As for the Sombra inclusion over Genji, it's not exactly clear why the hacking hero usurped the bladed ninja in the meta—but it's undoubted that her ultimate, EMP, is one of the best in the game at facilitating a fight win.

D.Va's bomb and an EMP are a perfect combination, and Philadelphia's Fury and Heesu proved that on King's Row by using the pairing to obliterate Dallas' chances at a map completion.

But this team comp only works if you have an excellent Tracer, as the Fusion do in carpe. The projected 2020 MVP continued to dominate while returning to one of the heroes that originally made him famous.

Despite the final score, this was a relatively close contest, and the Fuel should not be discounted. Their DPS and tank duos feel improved every match, but the Fusion are just on a different level. Next week, Philadelphia faces the new Titans in what should be one of this season's most lopsided contests.