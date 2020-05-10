Dominick Cruz: UFC 249 Ref Keith Peterson 'Smelled Like Alcohol and Cigarettes'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Dominick Cruz didn't take too kindly to referee Keith Peterson stopping his bantamweight championship fight against Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 on Saturday night.

In a post-fight interview after his loss (h/t MMA Fighting's Damon Martin), Cruz said Peterson "smelled like alcohol and cigarettes."

Peterson called for a stoppage in the final seconds of the second round when Cejudo landed a flurry of kicks and punches on Cruz.

It was a questionable stoppage because Cruz appeared to be working his way back to his feet at the time of the stoppage.

“I mean I’m not happy with the stoppage obviously because I specifically asked the ref to let me go ‘til I was out and I was standing up," Cruz told Joe Rogan in his post-fight interview inside the Octagon.

The loss marked Cruz's second consecutive defeat in a bantamweight title bout, though the last one occurred nearly four years ago due to a series of injuries. He previously lost to Cody Garbrandt in December 2016.