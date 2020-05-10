WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in WWE history, Superstars are going to be fighting inside WWE Headquarters in an attempt to reach the roof and claim the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Let's run down everything you need to know about Sunday's pay-per-view.

Venue: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut



Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers

Money in the Bank Card

WWE added two more matches to the lineup to bring the total to eight contests. Here is a look at the card, according to WWE.com:

Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)

Bayley vs. Tamina (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)

The New Day vs. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Lacey Evans

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Daniel Bryan

MVP vs. R-Truth

Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Money in the Bank on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

Other MITB Thoughts

This year's MITB PPV will be the second major event the company will hold without any fans in attendance due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

WrestleMania proved management could find new and creative ways to present the product with the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches.

WWE likes to be live if possible but the benefits of being able to pre-tape the occasional specialty match cannot be overlooked.

Not only does it give the Superstars the ability to practice certain spots and do retakes if necessary, but WWE can also find creative ways to edit the bouts to give them a different feel than the rest of the PPV.

We are going to see the men and women of WWE fighting their way up 10 stories to the roof of the building. There is going to be a lot of destruction along the way.

The showdown between Strowman and Wyatt could also be one of the more exciting bouts we see on Sunday, especially if The Fiend plans on using any of his usual tricks.

The rest of the card is standard PPV stuff. Rollins and McIntyre will put on a good match, Bayley and Tamina will have a physical encounter and the Fatal 4-Way SmackDown tag title bout could see the titles change hands for the second time in a month.

At this point, all we can do is hope WWE has something special planned to make this event feel different from every other fanless episode of Raw and SmackDown in recent weeks.