Report: Dak Prescott, Cowboys 'Ready for Anything' Amid Contract Negotiations

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott remain in a stalemate in long-term contract talks, to the point it's possible they'll fail to reach a deal by the July deadline.

"There's been a bit a lull in negotiations with the Cowboys, so both sides continue to talk this up," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "But I'm told they should be ready for anything, including the possibility of pressing up against that July 15 deadline for the franchise tag. There's a few obstacles in play, including number of years. The Cowboys like to go longer term—five, six, seven years on their deals. Prescott wants more flexibility on that, and so it's been steady, but it's been very slow on that front."

If the Cowboys and Prescott do not reach a long-term contract by July 15, he will have to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag. The two sides have been negotiating a long-term deal for more than a year, with the slow-play of the process having some call into question Prescott's status as the face of the franchise.

