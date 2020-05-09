MMA Legend Georges St-Pierre to Be Inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

One of MMA's most famous fighters is finally getting his place in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Georges St-Pierre, the former multiple-division champion, finally got the call on Saturday with the organization making the announcement official during UFC 249.

St-Pierre finished his career with a 26-2 record featuring eight knockouts and six submissions.

