MMA Legend Georges St-Pierre to Be Inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 10, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Georges St-Pierre of Canada celebrates his submission victory over Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

One of MMA's most famous fighters is finally getting his place in the UFC Hall of Fame. 

Georges St-Pierre, the former multiple-division champion, finally got the call on Saturday with the organization making the announcement official during UFC 249. 

St-Pierre finished his career with a 26-2 record featuring eight knockouts and six submissions. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Showtime Beats Cowboy 😯

    Pettis ends losing streak and takes out Cerrone by unanimous decision

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Showtime Beats Cowboy 😯

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC 249 Prelim Results

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC 249 Prelim Results

    UFC
    via UFC

    Greg Hardy Beats Yorgan de Castro

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Greg Hardy Beats Yorgan de Castro

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Nate Diaz to Conor McGregor: 'Shut Ur B---hass Up'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Nate Diaz to Conor McGregor: 'Shut Ur B---hass Up'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report