Minnesota Holder Casey O'Brien Says on Twitter He's Survived Cancer for 5th Time

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 10, 2020

Minnesota Golden Gophers punter Casey O'Brien (14) holds the ball for an extra point kick during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)
Sarah Stier/Associated Press

Minnesota walk-on holder Casey O'Brien announced on Twitter that he has survived cancer for the fifth time:

Per the Minnesota football team website, O'Brien was diagnosed with osteosarcoma at 13 years old. He played quarterback before his cancer diagnosis but stayed on the football field as a holder through high school.

The two-time Academic All-Big Ten member and Big Ten Distinguished Scholar played in two games during the 2019 season. He held for three extra-point attempts against Rutgers (42-7 win) and Maryland (52-10 victory). All six extra points were good.

The Golden Gophers finished 11-2 and capped their season with an Outback Bowl victory against Auburn.

The Saint Paul, Minnesota, native was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after making his collegiate debut versus Rutgers.

Per Garrett Stepien of 247Sports, O'Brien "overcame roughly 15 surgeries along his journey to Minnesota walk-on holder." He had a full left knee replacement and underwent many rounds of chemotherapy.

"Three-hundred nights in the hospital, surgeries, chemo, everything like that—I just kind of walk in myself through my life and everything that went into being in this moment," O'Brien said to ESPN's College GameDay last year.

Video Play Button

The redshirt junior is set to begin his third season as a Golden Gopher Sept. 3 vs. Florida Atlantic.

Related

    Four-star RB Mar’Keise Irving commits to Minnesota

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    Four-star RB Mar’Keise Irving commits to Minnesota

    Blake Ruane
    via The Daily Gopher

    Four-Star Illinois RB Mar’Keise Irving Commits to the Gophers

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Football

    Four-Star Illinois RB Mar’Keise Irving Commits to the Gophers

    GohpherHole.com
    via GopherHole.com

    Mark Emmert Says He Doesn't See NCAA Sports Starting If Schools Are Online-Only

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Mark Emmert Says He Doesn't See NCAA Sports Starting If Schools Are Online-Only

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tua's Brother to Transfer

    Bama QB Taulia Tagovailoa entering the transfer portal to 'exploring leaving Alabama'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: Tua's Brother to Transfer

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report