Fan Talks to Kevin Durant on IG Live Video After GF Sets Up Graduation Surprise

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors signs an autograph for a fan after the game against the LA Clippers on November 12, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

With schools around the country canceling their plans for graduation ceremonies due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students are finding new and creative ways to celebrate their diplomas. 

Not that it's a competition, but it may be hard to top what one woman did for her boyfriend on the day he graduated after she connected him with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant on Instagram:

"Yo, your girl loves you, dawg," Durant said at the beginning of the video. "You got you a good one. ... I'm just showing love, man. Congrats, bro." 

The stunned look on his face says it all. It may have been just a small moment in Durant's day, but it'll forever be a moment that brings a smile to the graduate's face.   

