Giannis' Brother Alex Says He Plans to Play in Europe After Graduating HS

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 10, 2020

Dominican's Alex Antetokounmpo #24 in action against Sierra Canyon during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The younger brother of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will begin his professional career overseas, skirting the NCAA and G League.

Alex Antetokounmpo, a senior at Dominican High School in Milwaukee, told Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net that he plans to return to Europe to prepare for a potential NBA career:

"I am examining my options, I have a few choices from the States, but I have decided to play in Europe. I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure and I will evolve on every level."

     

Video Play Button

