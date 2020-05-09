Giannis' Brother Alex Says He Plans to Play in Europe After Graduating HS

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The younger brother of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will begin his professional career overseas, skirting the NCAA and G League.

Alex Antetokounmpo, a senior at Dominican High School in Milwaukee, told Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net that he plans to return to Europe to prepare for a potential NBA career:

"I am examining my options, I have a few choices from the States, but I have decided to play in Europe. I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure and I will evolve on every level."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.