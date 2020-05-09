Lakers' Jared Dudley: Adam Silver Said NBA Season Could Be Played into October

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jared Dudley said Saturday that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggested the 2019-20 NBA season could extend into October if resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Play has been halted since March 11 with most teams having between 15 and 20 games left in the regular season.

Silver held a conference call with players Friday to discuss the league's current outlook.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided details, including no fans in attendance and games being held at neutral sites rather than at home arenas:

In April, Silver said "everything is on the table" in order to finish the campaign.

"The direction that the league office has received from our teams is that all rules are off at this point," he told reporters. "If there is an opportunity to resume play, even if it looks different from what we've done historically, we should be modeling it."

LeBron James, Dudley's teammate with the Lakers, has taken a stand against the idea of canceling the remainder of the season:

L.A. owned the best record (49-14) in the Western Conference when play was suspended, 5.5 games ahead of the rival Los Angeles Clippers (44-20).

Those two teams, along with the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-12), will make up the group of top-tier title contenders if the season eventually resumes.