Money in the Bank Go-Home Episode of WWE SmackDown Sees Viewership Increase

After four consecutive weeks of falling viewership, the Money in the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on Fox rebounded Friday.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the episode averaged 2.040 million viewers, which was up 8.2 percent from last week's 1.885 million, and was the best viewership number for SmackDown since the April 17 show.

Friday's SmackDown also did a 0.5 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was tied for fourth on the night.

SmackDown was headlined by a six-man tag team match pitting Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and Otis against King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Corbin, Nakamura and Cesaro won the match after Corbin hit Gulak with Deep Six.

Corbin also stood tall to close the show, as he battled with Bryan and Otis to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. Corbin ultimately secured it, which could have been a preview of what is to come at Sunday's pay-per-view.

SmackDown also featured the return of Jeff Hardy, who was confronted by Sheamus. The veteran Superstars fought it out, and Hardy came away with the upper hand, which left The Celtic Warriors fuming.

Additionally, universal champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt had a face-to-face confrontation before their Money in the Bank match. Wyatt vowed to make Strowman pay and take the universal title, but The Monster Among Men seemed unbothered.

Other key moments on SmackDown included Sonya Deville beating Mandy Rose in a grudge match; The Miz, John Morrison and Forgotten Sons defeating New Day and Lucha House Party; and Tamina and Lacey Evans getting past Bayley and Sasha Banks.

The win was especially big for Tamina, as she pinned Bayley ahead of their SmackDown Women's Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Friday's show represented the final build for Money in the Bank, and next week's episode will deal with all the fallout from the pay-per-view.

