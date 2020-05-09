Jeff Hardy Returns, Final Money in the Bank Buildup and More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown was the final show before the men and women of WWE attempt to climb the corporate ladder at Money in the Bank on Sunday.

The show before a PPV is usually chaotic and features almost every feud we can expect to see on the card. That is not how Friday's broadcast went down.

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose met for a match, Jeff Hardy returned and immediately ended up in a feud with Sheamus and Otis appears to have found a new rival in Baron Corbin.

The MITB pay-per-view is going to be interesting since it will feature two matches at WWE Headquarters. Before we get to that, let's look at the major events from SmackDown.