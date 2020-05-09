Jeff Hardy Returns, Final Money in the Bank Buildup and More SmackDown FalloutMay 9, 2020
Jeff Hardy Returns, Final Money in the Bank Buildup and More SmackDown Fallout
Friday's SmackDown was the final show before the men and women of WWE attempt to climb the corporate ladder at Money in the Bank on Sunday.
The show before a PPV is usually chaotic and features almost every feud we can expect to see on the card. That is not how Friday's broadcast went down.
Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose met for a match, Jeff Hardy returned and immediately ended up in a feud with Sheamus and Otis appears to have found a new rival in Baron Corbin.
The MITB pay-per-view is going to be interesting since it will feature two matches at WWE Headquarters. Before we get to that, let's look at the major events from SmackDown.
Sonya Deville Wins the Battle, but the War with Mandy Rose Is Not Over
Rose and Deville kicked off Friday's show with a singles bout. The Golden Goddess got the upper hand right away, but the former MMA fighter left with the win.
This was not a decisive victory, and it did not resolve their issues. If anything, Rose is even further from being done with Deville.
Since neither Superstar is booked for the MITB PPV, it wouldn't be surprising to see WWE book a rematch for Sunday's event, especially if the show ends up running short.
There are only six matches set for the PPV, so it would be easy for management to add another bout, but it's also possible WWE wants to stretch out this feud for another month or two. If that is the case, it should be in no hurry to put them back in the ring together.
Rose and Deville need some time between encounters so their anger can continue to boil over.
Jeff Hardy and Sheamus Heading for a Showdown
Hardy returned on Friday's SmackDown for an interview with Renee Young. He spoke about defeating his demons and looking forward to the next phase of his career.
The Celtic Warrior did not care about his redemption story and immediately went after The Charismatic Enigma. It did not end well for the Irishman.
This is an interesting feud because for WWE to go with because Sheamus only returned from a lengthy injury-enforced absence in January. He had a brief feud with Chad Gable and Apollo Crews but hasn't done much else.
Both of these men are former world champions and world-class performers. They might end up bringing the best out of each other when they meet for their first match of this storyline.
Will Baron Corbin Be Otis' Next Rival?
While Dolph Ziggler has shown he still has feelings for Mandy Rose since their breakup, it looks like WWE may have Otis moving on to a new feud already.
Friday saw King Corbin target Otis with an insulting promo. This led to Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak recruiting the Heavy Machinery member as their partner for a six-man tag bout against Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.
The Dozer looked more dangerous than ever as he helped Gulak and Bryan, but Corbin got the win and ended the show holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.
Everything WWE did Friday felt like it was setting Otis and The King up for a potential feud after the PPV. If Tucker is unable to rejoin his tag team partner anytime soon, it is smart for WWE to keep Otis involved in storylines.
This way, when Heavy Machinery is finally back together, the WWE Universe will expect to see them win the tag titles at some point. Otis' popularity is good for the team, and it's wise for management to keep him on television with Rose for the time being.
Final MITB Hype
- Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)
- Bayley vs. Tamina (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- The New Day vs. Forgotten Songs vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Miz and John Morrison (SmackDown Tag Team Championship)
- Dana Brooke vs. Carmella vs. Nia Jax vs. Lacey Evans vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka (Money in the Bank)
- Baron Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Otis vs. Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles (Money in the Bank)
For being the final show before a PPV, Friday's SmackDown felt more like business as usual than anything else. MITB was a priority, but it didn't get the level of attention you would expect.
The card for Sunday's PPV only has six matches, which would be considered low for a standard episode of Raw. Here is a look at the card:
Two people will make their way through WWE Headquarters and retrieve the event's titular briefcases. WWE has been building hype that somebody could be thrown off of the roof of WWE HQ, which might just entice a few lapsed fans to check out the show.
Like WrestleMania, this is going to be a unique experience without any fans in attendance. The MITB bouts have been filmed, so hopefully, they are edited in an entertaining way.