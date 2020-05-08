Cardinals' Adam Wainwright Discusses Playing Future, Charity Work amid COVID-19

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 8, 2020

JUPITER, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: Adam Wainwright #50 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch during the spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 12, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Baseball's hiatus has given St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright plenty of time to consider his future in the game. 

At 38 years old, the extended time away from MLB has allowed the hurler to give his arm a longer rest and has him feeling confident he's not ready to walk away just yet. 

"If this had happened two years ago, I would have retired so fast, it wouldn't have been a second thought," Wainwright told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

He continued:

"Health has brought me back into a place of not wanting to be done yet. When health was an issue, and my arm hurt taking a spoonful of cereal, I knew it was maybe time to hang it up. But now that it doesn't hurt anymore, hurt when I throw a ball, hurt when I'm lifting, I'm having fun again. And now right when it's gotten fun again, I'm not playing."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

