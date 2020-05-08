Ex-Eagles OL Jason Peters Wants to Play Next Season at Age 38

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters is working out with the intention of playing in the NFL next season.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Peters is keeping his options open, though he has spoken with the Philadelphia Eagles about returning to the team:

Peters, who turned 38 in January, has spent the past 11 seasons with the Eagles. He has been a free agent since March.

Appearing on 94WIP's Jon Marks & Ike Reese show this week, NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn reported Peters has turned down offers from other teams because he wants to stay with the Eagles, and the Eagles want him back.

Gunn noted there's no rush to get a deal done from either side "because nobody basically can do anything."

Since tearing his ACL midway through the 2017 season, Peters has been mostly healthy over the past two years. He's started 29 out of 32 regular-season games since the start of 2018.

Per Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles had the best offensive line in the NFL last season with all five starters, including Peters, ranking among the top 10 players at their respective positions.

The Eagles originally acquired Peters in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in April 2009. The Texas native has made the Pro Bowl nine times in his career and was named to the All-Pro first team in 2011 and 2013.