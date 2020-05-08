Report: NBA Teams Will Be Able to Administer COVID-19 Tests If Readily Available

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA teams that play in areas where COVID-19 testing is readily available will reportedly be allowed to administer tests to members of their organization.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA informed teams that asymptomatic players and staff members can be tested in municipalities where a "robust testing program" is available for at-risk health care workers.

The report comes as some NBA teams are able to start reopening their practice facilities. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers opened up their facilities on Friday. However, Wojnarowski noted neither area has expanded testing enough to allow for the team to test all players and staff.

The Orlando Magic have received approval to administer tests ahead of a planned Tuesday reopening, though.

"We have been assured we are not taking any tests from healthcare workers, first responders or anyone whether they are experiencing symptoms or asymptomatic," a Magic spokesman told Wojnarowski. "As we've been told, the general public in our community can go to numerous locations to receive a Coronavirus test."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on April 29 that COVID-19 testing was available to all residents, regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.

The NBA announced last month that May 8 would be the earliest day teams would be allowed to reopen facilities, albeit with severe restrictions in place to ensure a safe and controlled environment.

There remains no timetable for the league to resume playing games since the regular season was suspended on March 11 amid the pandemic.