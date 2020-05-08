Todd Gurley: Rams Still Haven't Paid Me; 'Come June 1st, I Better Have My Money'

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley is continuing his campaign to get paid money he says the Los Angeles Rams still owe him.

During a podcast appearance with Jimmy Spencer for Uninterrupted on Friday, Gurley said he still hasn't been paid and laid down a timeline for when he wants the money (starting at the 6:50 mark): "I don't know what their reason is. ... They know they have to pay me too. Apparently probably just using the COVID thing as an excuse. They probably ain't go no money to be paying nobody. They've got that stadium being built right now. All I know is, come June 1, I better have my money."

Both Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, who was also released by the Rams on March 19, have said that the Rams still owe them money that the organization is contractually obligated to pay.

Rams general manager Les Snead appeared on NFL Network (h/t ESPN) last month and acknowledged that both Gurley and Matthews are owed money that will be paid to them: "They're definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed. We're going to pay them. There's some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that's what we're adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they're going to get that money."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last month that Matthews was filing a grievance against the Rams for over $2 million in unpaid guarantees.

Gurley said Friday that he has not filed a grievance since grievances aren't being heard currently due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gurley expressed his belief that filing a grievance would only serve to delay any resolution to the situation.

The 25-year-old Gurley spent five seasons with the Rams after they selected him in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft. Gurley is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro who has registered 5,404 rushing yards and 58 rushing touchdowns, plus 218 receptions for 2,090 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns during his career.

He was the runner-up in the NFL MVP voting in 2017 when he led the NFL with 2,093 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. He also led the league with 21 total touchdowns in 2018.

A knee injury limited Gurley in the 2018 playoffs, however, and he was clearly not his usual dominant self last season when he rushed for a career-low 857 yards in 16 games.

Gurley still rushed for 12 touchdowns and recorded a total of 14 scores last season, though, which is likely why the Falcons rolled the dice by signing him to a one-year, $5.5 million contract after the Rams released him.

Gurley will spearhead the rushing attack for an Atlanta offense that also features quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley this season.