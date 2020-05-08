Super-Rare Game-Worn 1997 Michael Jordan Bulls Uniform Up for Auction

MATT CAMPBELL/Getty Images

Goldin Auctions has placed a Michael Jordan game-worn Chicago Bulls uniform from the 1996-97 season up for bid.

In the description of the item, the company noted that it is the only MJ uniform from that season that is both game-used and photo-matched to be made available through an auction.

Jordan wore the jersey and shorts in a road game against the Detroit Pistons on April 13, 1997. Goldin Auctions added that the black uniform with red pinstripes is the "only Jordan 1996-97 black uniform to be offered for public sale with a Bulls' letter."

His Airness was dominant in 1996-97, averaging a league-leading 29.6 points along with 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Bulls won their second consecutive NBA championship that season and their fifth in seven years.

The April 13, 1997 game was something of a rarity for the 33-year-old Jordan and the Bulls that season as they fell 108-91 to the Pistons, one of only 13 regular-season losses Chicago suffered that year. Jordan had one of his worst games with just 18 points.

Jordan memorabilia has always been red-hot on the collecting market, but it is reaching new levels of value because of The Last Dance documentary that has aired on ESPN the past few weeks.

The Last Dance is a 10-part series that chronicles Jordan's last season with the Bulls in 1997-98, in which Chicago won its third straight championship.

The 1996-97 Jordan uniform auction will expire at 10 p.m. ET on May 16. As of 2 p.m. ET Friday, the auction is up to $85,000.