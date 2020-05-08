Report: Luka Doncic, NBA Players Who Left US Will Have to Quarantine Upon Return

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Some NBA players are getting back to work Friday as a number of team facilities reopen under strict guidelines, but those who left the country or even the state during the coronavirus pandemic reportedly must take extra steps before reporting to their teams.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, players who left their teams' markets will have to quarantine upon their return before being permitted to go to the facilities.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is among the players in that predicament, as he flew home to Slovenia after the NBA suspended play March 11.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

