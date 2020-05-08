Report: Luka Doncic, NBA Players Who Left US Will Have to Quarantine Upon Return

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas. Video games have become a go-to hobby for millions self-isolating around the world, and athletes from preps to pros have eagerly grabbed the controls. Stars like Ben Simmons and Luka Doncic have turned to gaming to stay connected with fans.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Some NBA players are getting back to work Friday as a number of team facilities reopen under strict guidelines, but those who left the country or even the state during the coronavirus pandemic reportedly must take extra steps before reporting to their teams.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, players who left their teams' markets will have to quarantine upon their return before being permitted to go to the facilities.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is among the players in that predicament, as he flew home to Slovenia after the NBA suspended play March 11.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting the 2015 NBA Draft Class

    None of our re-drafts may look as different as this one 😳

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2015 NBA Draft Class

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    @EricPincus investigates a possible solution to NBA's cash crisis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should the NBA Consider an Expansion?

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA's Roberts on 'Bubble' Cities: 'Sounds Like Incarceration'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA's Roberts on 'Bubble' Cities: 'Sounds Like Incarceration'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Bucks star says he's 'disgusted' and 'disappointed' about the hacked tweets from earlier today

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Addresses Hacking

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report