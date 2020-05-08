GM Ryan Pace: Bears 'Believe' in Mitch Trubisky After Declining Contract Option

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Thursday the organization hasn't lost faith in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky despite declining the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for the 2021 NFL season.

Pace discussed the situation during an appearance on WSCR Radio (via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times).

"We've always had the approach that we're honest and we're truthful with our players and our staff, and we move on and we get to work," he said. "... Mitch gets it. Everyone's competing. Everyone's focused on better results. That's the entire team. That starts with me and everybody. We believe in Mitch—that doesn't change."

