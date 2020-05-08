GM Ryan Pace: Bears 'Believe' in Mitch Trubisky After Declining Contract Option

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Th Bears have declined their fifth-year option for Trubisky for the 2021 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday, May 2, 2020. The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Thursday the organization hasn't lost faith in quarterback Mitchell Trubisky despite declining the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for the 2021 NFL season. 

Pace discussed the situation during an appearance on WSCR Radio (via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times).

"We've always had the approach that we're honest and we're truthful with our players and our staff, and we move on and we get to work," he said. "... Mitch gets it. Everyone's competing. Everyone's focused on better results. That's the entire team. That starts with me and everybody. We believe in Mitch—that doesn't change."

                

