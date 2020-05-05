Nick Foles Heavy Betting Favorite to Win Bears QB Job over Mitchell Trubisky

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

If the oddsmakers are correct, Nick Foles will be the Chicago Bears starting quarterback when the 2020 season begins.

According to FanDuel (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Foles is a -320 (bet $320 to win $100) betting favorite to beat incumbent Mitchell Trubisky (+200) for the job.

There have been multiple indications this offseason that Chicago's front office isn't sold on Trubisky as the answer at quarterback.

The most obvious clue was when Foles was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 31. He's been up and down throughout his career, but the highs have been incredibly high.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said the acquisition of Foles was made to create an "open competition" at quarterback.

Foles owns the second-highest single-season touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (13.5 in 2013). He was named MVP of Super Bowl LII after throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and catching a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

The Bears didn't pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021 by the May 4 deadline. He ranked last among all qualified quarterbacks last season with 6.1 yards per attempt and had the third-lowest QBR (39.5).

Unless Trubisky is able to revert back to his 2018 form, when he completed 66.6 percent of his passes and had a 70.8 QBR to help the Bears win the NFC North, he could find himself on the bench at the start of next season.