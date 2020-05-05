Nick Foles Heavy Betting Favorite to Win Bears QB Job over Mitchell Trubisky

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 5, 2020

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles (7) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Jacksonville, Fla. A person familiar with the trade says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to send quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft pick. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because trades don't become official until the league year begins later Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

If the oddsmakers are correct, Nick Foles will be the Chicago Bears starting quarterback when the 2020 season begins.  

According to FanDuel (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith), Foles is a -320 (bet $320 to win $100) betting favorite to beat incumbent Mitchell Trubisky (+200) for the job. 

There have been multiple indications this offseason that Chicago's front office isn't sold on Trubisky as the answer at quarterback. 

The most obvious clue was when Foles was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 31. He's been up and down throughout his career, but the highs have been incredibly high.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace said the acquisition of Foles was made to create an "open competition" at quarterback.

Foles owns the second-highest single-season touchdown-to-interception ratio in NFL history (13.5 in 2013). He was named MVP of Super Bowl LII after throwing for 373 yards, three touchdowns and catching a touchdown in the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 win over the New England Patriots

The Bears didn't pick up Trubisky's fifth-year option for 2021 by the May 4 deadline. He ranked last among all qualified quarterbacks last season with 6.1 yards per attempt and had the third-lowest QBR (39.5). 

Video Play Button

Unless Trubisky is able to revert back to his 2018 form, when he completed 66.6 percent of his passes and had a 70.8 QBR to help the Bears win the NFC North, he could find himself on the bench at the start of next season. 

Related

    Glazer: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full Season with Fans

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Glazer: 'Every Indication' NFL Plans on Playing Full Season with Fans

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns Plan to Extend Garrett

    Browns GM plans to sign Myles Garrett to long-term extension, has chance to make $25M/year (Rapoport)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns Plan to Extend Garrett

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Watt Addresses Hopkins Trade

    J.J. Watt admits the DeAndre Hopkins trade ‘catches your eye’: ‘It’s above my pay grade’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watt Addresses Hopkins Trade

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hall of Fame Exploring Contingency Plans for Ceremony

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hall of Fame Exploring Contingency Plans for Ceremony

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report