Patrick Ewing Has 'Nothing to Say' About Charles Oakley Saying He Cost Knicks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

HOUSTON - JUNE 19: Charles Oakley #34 and Patrick Ewing #33 of the New York Knicks wait for the rebound during Game Six of the NBA Finals played on June 19, 1994 at the The Summit in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1994 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former New York Knicks star Patrick Ewing said Thursday he doesn't want to engage in verbal warfare with Charles Oakley, who blamed the center's reluctance to pass when double-teamed for the team's elimination at the hands of the Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA playoffs. 

Oakley told Marc Berman of the New York Post that Ewing's shot selection "hurt us" in an Eastern Conference Final series won 4-2 by Michael Jordan and the Bulls. The 11-time All-Star responded during an appearance on Sportsnet's Good Show (via Berman).

"I have nothing to say about what Charles has to say," Ewing said. "He's one of my best teammates. We went into a lot of wars and a lot of wars against the Bulls. So everyone is entitled to their own opinion."

                 

