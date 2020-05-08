Michael Jordan's Agent Talks Icon's 1996 Return, Potential of Joining Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

David Falk, Michael Jordan's agent, said Thursday it would have taken a "disaster" for MJ to join a team other than the Chicago Bulls as a free agent following the 1995-96 NBA season.

Falk, who also served as the agent for the New York Knicks' Patrick Ewing, told SiriusXM NBA Radio he would have loved for the superstars to play together, but Jordan was still set on spending his entire career with one team at the time:

