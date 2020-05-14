Recreating All-Time WWE Factions with Today’s Roster of Superstars

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

In 2008, Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase (as well as Sim Snuka and Manu, for a short time) teamed with Randy Orton as The Legacy, which played off how all the members were second- or third-generation wrestlers.

On the 2020 roster, there are almost 20 men and women who are of the same ilk, ranging from Roman Reigns and The Usos to Angel Garza, Cal Bloom and El Hijo del Fantasma.

To switch things up, though, let's build a new Legacy from the women's division, which has seven great Superstars to choose from.

At the front of the pack would have to be Charlotte Flair, backed by Natalya.

Carmella is often overlooked as being second-generation, as her father, Paul Van Dale, can be seen on past episodes of WWF Superstars from the '80s and '90s.

The remaining four come from NXT and have potential for bright futures.

Xia Brookside is the daughter of NXT trainer and Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside.

Rachael Ellering is the daughter of Legion of Doom and AOP manager Paul Ellering. Her recent tweet about a comeback may indicate she's gone from NXT, where she went by the name Rachel Evers, but her release has yet to be announced.

Raquel Gonzalez is the daughter of Ricky Gonzalez, who went by the name Desperado.

The most unproven of the bunch would be Simone Johnson. If she has even one-third the talent of her father, The Rock, she could be one to watch out for.

Being children who were born into the business offers these Superstars a wonderful kinship, and with Flair in the leadership role, they could dominate all brands.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.