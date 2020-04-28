Recreating WWE's Greatest Attitude Era Factions with Today's Rosters

9 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Rounding out this list is the strangest group of all, The Oddities. Inspired by carnival "freak shows," this was a stable of fearsome heels that eventually became goofball babyfaces.

In 2020, WWE doesn't promote its acts as inhuman monsters with gross deformities to point and laugh at. A character such as Golga, who wore a mask to obscure an imaginary growth on his head, would be insensitive these days.

Instead, a more modern version of The Oddities in 2020 would have to be characters who stood out from the pack and had something unique about them.

Bray Wyatt could be its leader, as his Firefly Fun House friends are certainly strange.

Primate Jay Melrose and Wild Boar Mitch Hitchman of The Hunt tend to act like wild animals and would probably volunteer to sign up, possibly with The Viking Raiders.

Ruby Riott or Isla Dawn could fill the Luna Vachon spot, but neither is anything close to her character.

Kurrgan and Giant Silva were just tall (7'0" and 7'3", respectively). The tallest members of the roster now are Braun Strowman (6'8") along with Babatunde (6'9"), Zechariah Smith (7'0") and Jordan Omogbehin (7'3").

Do you have any unorthodox, creative ideas of how to do this stable or which Superstars should be put in your own versions of the other factions on this list? How would you recreate the Attitude Era groups with the modern roster?

Keep the discussion going in the comments section and let us know if you'd like another edition of this with stables outside the Attitude Era.