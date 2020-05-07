Report: NBA Personnel with Temperatures of 99.1 or Higher Can't Enter Facilities

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The NBA is taking a number of precautions as teams gradually shift toward allowing personnel in practice facilities, and one of those precautions will reportedly involve keeping those with high temperatures out of the buildings.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the league told its teams that anyone with a temperature equal to or greater than 99.1 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed inside on that day.

That comes after Charania noted Wednesday the NBA told teams they can open their practice facilities starting Friday if they are in states with more lenient stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The temperature readings are far from the only restrictions in place.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted teams can choose up to six assistant coaches or player development personnel to supervise players on the court, but head coaches are not allowed to be included or observe the workouts.

According to Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina of USA Today, only the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets plan on opening their facilities Friday, although the Sacramento Kings will do so Monday and the Atlanta Hawks will do so at some point next week.

The Houston Rockets were going to open Friday but will have to wait until May 18 after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pushed back the day on which gyms can once again open their doors.

Zillgitt and Medina noted a previous memo from the league stated no more than four players can be inside the practice facility at once. That means there will be largely individual work done as scrimmages and other group activities cannot happen for the time being.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 with no set plans in place to return or finish the 2019-20 season.

Despite that reality, Wojnarowski reported "an overwhelming majority of high-level officials remain encouraged and optimistic that basketball will return this season" last Thursday.