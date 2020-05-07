Giannis Says He's 'Disgusted' and 'Disappointed' After His Twitter Was Hacked

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo apologized for the messages that were posted on his social media accounts earlier Thursday.

"I was hacked and the situation is currently being investigated," he said. "The tweets and posts were extremely inappropriate and I am so disappointed and disgusted that somebody would say the terrible things that were said!"

The reigning league MVP apologized to the Milwaukee Bucks organization, Kobe Bryant's family, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and his family, and Khris Middleton: 

This comes after Antetokounmpo's brother, Kostas, tweeted, "Giannis' twitter, phone, email and bank accounts were hacked! He genuinely apologizes for everything that was tweeted and he will be back as soon as possible! The things that were said by this hacker were extremely inappropriate and disgusting!"

Eric Woodyard of ESPN confirmed the Bucks were investigating the situation and noted Antetokounmpo's agent, Alex Saratsis, said his client did not send the earlier tweets.

Katie DeLong of Milwaukee's Fox 6 Now noted "the tweets included racial slurs, profane attacks on other players and a claim that Antetokounmpo had the coronavirus."

Harrison Faigen of SB Nation's Silver Screen & Roll pointed out Kostas was replying to the tweets and making sure people knew Giannis' account had been hacked:

Video Play Button

The tweets have all since been deleted.

