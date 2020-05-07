Mahomes, Chiefs Open as 11-Point Favorites vs. Texans in NFL Season Opener

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will begin their title defense against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10 in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional-round game.

This time around, the Chiefs open as 11-point favorites over Houston, which fell to Kansas City 51-31 despite taking a 24-0 second-quarter lead.

The Texans finished last season 10-6 after winning the AFC South. Houston overcame a 16-0 deficit to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round before coming back to win 22-19.

Houston underwent wholesale offensive personnel changes in the offseason. Gone is superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and in are running back David Johnson and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Chiefs are largely the same on both sides of the ball sans for a couple of changes here and there, but the principal components of last year's title-winning team are back for a shot at a repeat.

Caesar's Palace lists Kansas City atop the Super Bowl LV ledger at +400 (bet $100 to win $400).