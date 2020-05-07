Mahomes, Chiefs Open as 11-Point Favorites vs. Texans in NFL Season Opener

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 8, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will begin their title defense against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10 in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional-round game.

This time around, the Chiefs open as 11-point favorites over Houston, which fell to Kansas City 51-31 despite taking a 24-0 second-quarter lead.

The Texans finished last season 10-6 after winning the AFC South. Houston overcame a 16-0 deficit to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round before coming back to win 22-19.  

Houston underwent wholesale offensive personnel changes in the offseason. Gone is superstar wideout DeAndre Hopkins, and in are running back David Johnson and wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Chiefs are largely the same on both sides of the ball sans for a couple of changes here and there, but the principal components of last year's title-winning team are back for a shot at a repeat.

Caesar's Palace lists Kansas City atop the Super Bowl LV ledger at +400 (bet $100 to win $400).

Video Play Button

Related

    2020's Primetime Games 🌙

    Full schedule for Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games this upcoming season ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    2020's Primetime Games 🌙

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 2020 NFL Schedule Contingency Plans Revealed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 2020 NFL Schedule Contingency Plans Revealed Amid COVID-19 Concerns

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Team’s 2020 Schedule

    We put all 32 NFL schedules in one spot for you. Which matchup are you most hyped for? 🍿

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    Every NFL Team’s 2020 Schedule

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    2020 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

    Kansas City Chiefs logo
    Kansas City Chiefs

    2020 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report