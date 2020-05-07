Clippers' Pat Beverley Promotes Network Security After Hack on Giannis' Accounts

Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley posted a timely ad for a network security company Thursday, noting he doesn't want someone stealing his data:

This comes after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had his Twitter account hacked, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

The account had posted a number of tweets that included offensive language and racial slurs.

His brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, said Giannis' phone, email and bank accounts were also hacked.

It seems Beverley is doing his best to avoid a similar fate.