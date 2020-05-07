Clippers' Pat Beverley Promotes Network Security After Hack on Giannis' Accounts

Clippers' Pat Beverley Promotes Network Security After Hack on Giannis' AccountsMay 7, 2020
Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley posted a timely ad for a network security company Thursday, noting he doesn't want someone stealing his data:
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
So when I’m online at home I don’t want someone hacking my Wifi or stealing my data. I use NordVPN to keep my phone & laptop protected at all times. It’s safe, it’s really easy to use, and they’re giving you an extra month free if you sign up today. https://t.co/sCzJ8K8DdO #ad https://t.co/wdaIHvQHJA
This comes after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had his Twitter account hacked, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.
The account had posted a number of tweets that included offensive language and racial slurs.
His brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, said Giannis' phone, email and bank accounts were also hacked.
It seems Beverley is doing his best to avoid a similar fate.
Giannis' Twitter Was Hacked
Bucks star's agent confirms the insensitive tweets did not come from Giannis