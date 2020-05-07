Clippers' Pat Beverley Promotes Network Security After Hack on Giannis' Accounts

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley posted a timely ad for a network security company Thursday, noting he doesn't want someone stealing his data:

This comes after Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had his Twitter account hacked, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.  

The account had posted a number of tweets that included offensive language and racial slurs.

His brother, Kostas Antetokounmpo, said Giannis' phone, email and bank accounts were also hacked. 

It seems Beverley is doing his best to avoid a similar fate.

