Kansas' Les Miles on 2020 Season: We're Gonna Play College Football in the Fall

Kansas head coach Les Miles is confident there will be a 2020 college football season.

"We're gonna play college football in the fall, that's what's been said," Miles said Thursday on KCSP's Cody & Gold (h/t Jesse Pantuosco of Radio.com). "There's a bunch of guys who can't wait to play."

Spring sports were canceled across the NCAA landscape as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which included practices and spring games for football. The NCAA recently announced a plan for "resocialization," but it will require infection rates of COVID-19 to decline for two weeks and will follow steps similar to the three phases of return laid out by the federal government.

