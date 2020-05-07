Kansas' Les Miles on 2020 Season: We're Gonna Play College Football in the Fall

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Kansas head coach Les Miles looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kansas head coach Les Miles is confident there will be a 2020 college football season. 

"We're gonna play college football in the fall, that's what's been said," Miles said Thursday on KCSP's Cody & Gold (h/t Jesse Pantuosco of Radio.com). "There's a bunch of guys who can't wait to play." 

Spring sports were canceled across the NCAA landscape as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which included practices and spring games for football. The NCAA recently announced a plan for "resocialization," but it will require infection rates of COVID-19 to decline for two weeks and will follow steps similar to the three phases of return laid out by the federal government.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Jim Harbaugh Writes Open Letter Proposing College Eligibility Changes

    Harbaugh proposed a one-and-done rule for CFB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Jim Harbaugh Writes Open Letter Proposing College Eligibility Changes

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Will College Football Return If Students Can't Return to Campus?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Will College Football Return If Students Can't Return to Campus?

    Stadium
    via Stadium

    Kansas coach Les Miles believes there will be college football this fall

    Kansas Jayhawks Football logo
    Kansas Jayhawks Football

    Kansas coach Les Miles believes there will be college football this fall

    KUsports.com
    via KUsports.com

    Comparing Les Miles' first seasons at Oklahoma State, Kansas

    Kansas Jayhawks Football logo
    Kansas Jayhawks Football

    Comparing Les Miles' first seasons at Oklahoma State, Kansas

    Phog.net
    via Phog.net