Michael Jordan's Dad Built Roy Williams Wood-Burning Stove Amid UNC Recruitment

When Michael Jordan committed to North Carolina, not only did then-Tar Heels assistant coach Roy Williams land the greatest basketball player ever, he also got a wood-burning stove out of the deal.

Jason Hehir, director of The Last Dance, shared on The Will Cain Show how Williams told him a story of Jordan's father, James, building and delivering the stove to his home (h/t USA Today's Scott Gleeson):

"He shows up and he's got this huge wood stove on this truck. He says (to Williams) 'I need your help to get it inside your house.' Roy says I can't accept that I'm sure it violates some sort of rule or code. Mr. Jordan said, 'Listen, it took me a lot of time to build this thing, it took me a lot of time to get it on the truck and drive it all the way out to your house. I'm going to be really upset if you make me drive back to this house with this stove that I built for you.' So the next thing you know they're installing it in the house."

Williams left North Carolina after the 1987-88 season to become the head coach at Kansas. In the process of selling his home, one potential buyer inquired whether the stove was a Fisher-brand, to which Williams replied it was a Jordan exclusive.

Unfortunately, fans won't be treated to the anecdote from Williams himself because Hehir indicated it wasn't included in The Last Dance.

Perhaps Hehir's next major documentary can center on Williams and the 69-year-old's experiences over his legendary coaching career.