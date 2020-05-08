Best Ways to Utilize Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown After Jimmy Uso's Reported Injury

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It can be said that a tag team wrestler is only as good as their partner. But when extenuating circumstances take out one half of a tag team, it is still possible for the other half to be an asset.

That is the scenario WWE is facing with The Usos, as Jimmy Uso is set to miss between six and nine months because of the knee injury he suffered in the Triple Threat ladder match at WrestleMania, according to F4WOnline's Dave Meltzer.

WWE often keeps the healthy member of a tag team on the sidelines when their partner is out, but Jey is a talented individual, and it stands to reason that the promotion could still get plenty out of him as a singles wrestler until his brother is ready to return.

If WWE does use Jey in a singles capacity, it would mark the first time in either of The Usos' WWE career that they have filled that role for a significant period of time.

The main event scene on SmackDown is occupied by universal champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Roman Reigns also figures to be in the mix when he returns. However, there is plenty of opportunity to shine in the blue brand's midcard alongside the likes of Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Jey Uso should be able to hold his ground with them both from an in-ring perspective and in terms of his personality and mic skills. In fact, Jey could be a good candidate to challenge Zayn for the intercontinental title.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing WWE to hold shows in front of no fans, it is the perfect time to take some chances. Seeing whether Jey has enough juice to be a singles star could lead to him and Jimmy both finding success in that arena. If it doesn't work, WWE could always reunite The Usos when Jimmy returns.

There would be no harm in trying out Jey in the midcard title hunt since it would be a low-risk, high-reward proposition for WWE.

Another option could be to put Jey in a different tag team for the time being. Pairing him with an underutilized SmackDown star such as Mustafa Ali or Shorty G would give multiple deserving wrestlers something of substance to do. That would naturally bring about a storyline when Jimmy returns that would see Jey forced to choose between his brother and his new partner.

Staying true to Jey's familial ties is a possibility as well, as he could team up with his sister-in-law, Naomi, in a rivalry with another intergender team like Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville once they are done feuding with Otis and Mandy Rose.

Adding Tamina to the group could lead to the creation of a unique stable comprising one male and two female Superstars.

Jey and Jimmy have accomplished a great deal as a tag team in WWE over the years. But while keeping them together for the rest of their careers may be the best thing for all parties, giving Jey a shot on his own for the time being wouldn't necessarily preclude that from happening upon Jimmy's return.

