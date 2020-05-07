Alex Smith's Wife Elizabeth Posts Video of QB Running Amid Leg Injury Rehab

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith celebrated his 36th birthday Thursday by showing off how much progress he's made since breaking his leg during a November 2018 game against the Houston Texans.

Smith's wife, Elizabeth, posted video on social media of him running around and throwing a football:

Elizabeth also wrote a birthday message to her husband on Instagram:

"Happy Happy Birthday to this handsome, hard working man. The last week we've been overwhelmed with love, support and sweet messages. We cannot thank you enough. #project11 was a look into what the last 18 months have been (mostly Alex refusing to give up). I am in awe of his perseverance everyday. He just keeps getting stronger and refuses to give up...Forever grateful."

Smith's rehab journey was recently chronicled on ESPN in an E:60 special titled Project 11.

In a first-person account relayed to ESPN's Stephania Bell, Elizabeth said doctors told her Alex's leg turned black and developed huge blisters because of a flesh-eating bacteria. That stemmed from an infection after his initial surgery to repair the compound fracture he suffered when he was sacked by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson.

At an Inova Sports Medicine event in October, Smith said he had 17 surgeries performed on his right leg, according to Thom Loverro of the Washington Times.

Per Bell, Smith continues to rehab with the goal of playing in the NFL again.