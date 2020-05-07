Bella Twins Talk Meetings with Vince McMahon; Getting Yelled at in 'Gorilla'

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

The Bella Twins appeared on Busted Open Radio Wednesday and discussed their relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon during the interview.

While promoting their new book "Incomparable" on Busted Open, the Bellas addressed co-host Bubba Ray Dudley's notion that McMahon is an easy person to talk to, per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

Brie called McMahon "intimidating" but also suggested that she and Nikki had an open dialogue with him:

"Sometimes you forget how to talk properly. But the thing you did feel from Vince is that he appreciates when you do come in with either ideas or to pick his brain, and Nicole and I were the girls, sometimes you'd see us right outside the door, and you'd have to wait for sometimes an hour and be like, 'Oh gosh, I'm so embarrassed.'"

Brie admitted that they did get on Vince's bad side on a couple of occasions, but she felt their conversations were almost always positive:

"But every time we sat down with Vince it was always a gentle conversation. I mean, he definitely yelled at us a couple of times in 'Gorilla [Position]' and that was scary, but to actually sit down and we always walked out of there either understanding our story or the bigger picture, or just changing something in a way that we all were kind of like, 'Oh, you're right. Maybe it should go this way.'"

Nikki added that Vince often gave them a sense of clarity when they spoke to him: "When you would talk to him, it's kind of like, you couldn't be disappointed on what was going to happen or what direction you're going in, because you knew it."

The Bella Twins broke into WWE together in 2008 until their departure in 2012, but they returned one year later and had an even more successful run during their second go around.

Both Brie and Nikki held the Divas Championship with Nikki winning it twice and becoming the longest-reigning Divas champion of all time.

Nikki and Brie continued to wrestle sporadically into late 2018, but they both retired from in-ring competition last year.

Although they don't wrestle anymore, The Bella Twins are still a huge part of the WWE family as the stars of the E! reality series Total Bellas.

The Bellas were selected to be WWE Hall of Famers this year, but the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that was originally scheduled for WrestleMania weekend was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although it was delayed, Nikki and Brie will eventually be honored for their contributions to WWE.

