WWE Money in the Bank 2020: Rose vs. Deville and Matches That Should Be Added

Larry Busacca/Associated Press

The Money in the Bank card will be headlined by the event's namesake ladder matches Sunday, but there is still plenty of room for more contests to be added.

Since the men's and women's ladder matches are taking place at the same time and are thus technically one match, there are only five bouts officially scheduled for Money in the Bank. With time left to fill on the main card and pre-show, it is likely that a few more will be included between now and Sunday.

Given the ongoing storylines on Raw and SmackDown, here are three matches that should round out the Money in the Bank card.

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville

There may be no more heated rivalry in WWE than the feud between former best friends Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Mandy and Sonya were inseparable for years, but that all changed when it was revealed that Deville and Dolph Ziggler conspired to push apart Mandy and Otis. After Rose learned the truth, she turned on Ziggler and helped Otis beat him at WrestleMania.

Deville seemingly wanted to make amends at first, but she attacked Mandy to cement the fact that their friendship was over. That was bad enough, but she took it to another level on the most recent episode of SmackDown. During Rose's Money in the Bank qualifying match against Carmella, Deville stood at the top of the stage and cut a promo in order to distract Mandy, and it worked.

Following the match, Deville brutally attacked Rose again and left her in a heap after smashing her into the steel steps.

Although Sonya and Mandy are set to face each other on Friday's episode of SmackDown, that will likely be the first of several encounters between them. In fact, it is possible that Friday's match barely gets off the ground as a means of building toward one at Money in the Bank.

Regardless of what happens on SmackDown, Mandy vs. Sonya is a major storyline that deserves a pay-per-view platform, and Money in the Bank is the perfect place for them to go at it.

The Street Profits vs. The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders have had The Street Profits' number throughout their time in WWE, and that continued Monday, when Erik and Ivar beat the Raw tag team champions in a non-title match.

It was somewhat surprising that WWE had a match between the teams on Raw instead of on pay-per-view, but the fact that it was non-title suggests that it was a setup for something bigger. With The Viking Raiders prevailing, they are the clear No. 1 contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and they should receive an opportunity to regain them at Money in the Bank.

The Viking Raiders had a fairly dominant reign as Raw tag team champions, but ever since dropping the gold to Seth Rollins and Murphy in January, they have faded into the background.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins essentially took The Viking Raiders' spot as the top tag team on Raw when they beat Rollins and Murphy for the titles, but The Viking Raiders are back in the fold and looking to reclaim their throne.

Since the teams have faced each other so many times dating back to NXT, The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders have plenty of chemistry and should have no problem putting on a great match to help supplement the rest of the Money in the Bank card.

The Street Profits are among the most fun and entertaining acts WWE has to offer, so there is every reason to make sure they are part of the pay-per-view.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

A big confrontation seems likely to go down on Friday's episode of SmackDown, with Jeff Hardy making his long-awaited return to WWE programming.

WWE has been hyping Hardy's return with videos documenting his career and life over the past several weeks, and Sheamus hasn't taken kindly to it since the videos have often corresponded with his appearances. The Celtic Warrior will almost certainly confront Hardy on Friday, and would be enough to set the table for a match at Money in the Bank.

Even though the match would technically only have had one episode of build in terms of Hardy and Sheamus interacting, the latter has been building the feud on his own for weeks by acting furious at the very mention of the former.

Hardy and Sheamus are two of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE, and they are both former heavyweight champions. Because of that, there would be plenty of intrigue surrounding a match between them.

Sheamus hasn't had a proper rivalry since returning to action several months ago, but he has been a dominant force on SmackDown regardless. With so much momentum behind him, he presents a legitimate threat to Hardy.

Wrestlers of Hardy's ilk usually don't lose their first match back, though.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).