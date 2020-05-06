2020 NBA 2K League Results: Raptors, Hornets Cruise, Pacers Beat Heat

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

The second night of the 2020 NBA2K League season took place Wednesday night, with eight teams in action and four games on the schedule.

Below, we'll track all of the results and top performances from the night of action.

Scores

Magic Gaming (1-0) def. Bucks Gaming (0-1): 74-64, 66-63

Pacers Gaming (1-1) def. Heat Check Gaming (0-1): 62-63, 60-56, 79-54

Hornets Venom Gaming (1-0) def. Cavs Legion (1-1): 65-56, 73-58

Raptors Uprising (2-0) def. Wizards District Gaming (0-1): 64-67, 67-66, 73-63

Recap

Bucks Gaming simply had no answer for Reizey.

The Magic Gaming star scored 20 points in Game 1 and went off for 30 points in Game 2, leading to the sweep. DT added 27 points, 14 points and two blocks in the tight Game 2 win, spoiling a 41-point outburst from Regg.

In the other matchup in the opening-game slot, Pacers Gaming pulled off an impressive comeback against Heat Check Gaming after losing the first contest.

The first two games were close matchups before Pacers Gaming went off in the finale, led by Swizurk's 40 points and red-hot shooting from deep (5-of-7 from three).

BOHIO added 13 points and an absurd 15 assists in the crucial win. It was an important victory for Pacers Gaming after they lost their first matchup of the season Tuesday.

In the later games, expansion franchise Hornets Venom Gaming debuted with an impressive win over Cavs Legion. Type was an absolute machine, notching a 21-point, 16-rebound double-double in the first game and a 16-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in Game 2.

The other matchup in the late slot was a closer affair, with Raptors Uprising moving to 2-0 on the season after the win over Wizards District Gaming.

The Wizards got off to a good start, with 2020 top overall pick JBM notching 28 points and six assists in the win. But the Raptors won a tight Game 2 and pulled away in Game 3, continuing their strong stretch of play early in the season.