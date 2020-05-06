Richard Jefferson Says He'd Give Chris Paul 2016 Championship Ring for $40M

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 6, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson won his first-ever NBA championship with the 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers after 15 pro seasons.  

That ring obviously holds a lot of value for Jefferson, who shot 52.4 percent from the floor during the postseason while contributing to the Cavs' first-ever title.

With that in mind, Jefferson joked on ESPN's The Jump that his ring would come at a hefty price for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul, who just so happens to have a $44.2 million player option coming up in 2021:

Jefferson, show host Rachel Nichols and analyst Chiney Ogwumike were speaking about Paul on Wednesday in honor of his 35th birthday.

Nichols brought up whether Paul would accept his 2021-22 player option or reject it and enter free agency.

Jefferson never made over $44 million in a single season, but the ex-Arizona star did well for himself in the NBA, making $116 million in total, per Basketball-Reference.

