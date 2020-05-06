Andy Dalton Says 'Dak Is the Starter' After Signing 1-Year Cowboys Contract

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Andy Dalton is fully aware that he signed with the Dallas Cowboys to serve as Dak Prescott's backup.

"Dak has played really well. I knew the situation I was coming into," he told Jon Machota of The Athletic. "... Dak is the starter on this team. If for some reason he was to go down, I will be able to step in and help this team."

Dalton also said he reached out to Prescott after signing a one-year, $3 million deal (with up to $4 million in incentives) with the Cowboys:

