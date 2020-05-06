Andy Dalton Says 'Dak Is the Starter' After Signing 1-Year Cowboys Contract

Timothy Rapp
May 6, 2020

Andy Dalton is fully aware that he signed with the Dallas Cowboys to serve as Dak Prescott's backup. 

"Dak has played really well. I knew the situation I was coming into," he told Jon Machota of The Athletic. "... Dak is the starter on this team. If for some reason he was to go down, I will be able to step in and help this team."

Dalton also said he reached out to Prescott after signing a one-year, $3 million deal (with up to $4 million in incentives) with the Cowboys:

                       

