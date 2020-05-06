New Jersey Devils Donate 10,000 Tickets to COVID-19 Frontline Workers

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New Jerseys Devils announced Wednesday that they were donating 10,000 game tickets in the 2020-21 season to the RWJBarnabas Health frontline healthcare workers, per Chris Wescott of the team's website.

"Each passing day we are filled with more gratitude for frontline healthcare workers who continue to dedicate themselves to help the residents of New Jersey," team president Jake Reynolds said.

The Devils will also donate an additional pair of tickets to frontline workers for every season ticket or plan member who pushes their credits into the 2020-21 campaign.

"We are proud to stand alongside our partners, RWJBarnabas Health, as we salute frontline workers whose strength and resilience mirrors the determination of our New Jersey communities, our players and our Devils family," he added.

Additionally, the team is starting a #StickTapsat7 campaign, with various members of the organization, including players, taking to social media to hockey stick taps in honor of frontline workers.