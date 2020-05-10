Otis Stunningly Wins 2020 WWE Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Credit: WWE.com

Otis outlasted five other Superstars to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on Sunday.

AJ Styles and Baron Corbin were fighting over the briefcase when Elias arrived and slammed his guitar against Corbin's back. Styles momentarily had possession of the case, only to fumble it and watch it fall into the waiting arms of Otis.

He was victorious in the most unique Money in the Bank ladder match of all time, as it was held at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. He and the other competitors started on the ground floor and made their way all the way up to the roof, which is where the match was held.

By virtue of his victory, Otis now has the right to cash in his Money in the Bank contract for a world title match at any time.

Styles, Corbin, Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio were also part of the match, but none of them were able to beat Otis to the top of the ladder.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing WWE to move Money in the Bank from Baltimore and hold it in front of no fans like WrestleMania, there were some concerns about how the Money in the Bank ladder match would come across to fans watching at home.

In an effort to do something completely different and outside the box, WWE decided to hold a match at WWE Headquarters for the first time ever. While the rest of the card occurred at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches were held simultaneously at WWE HQ.

Although it was far from a traditional Money in the Bank ladder match, it gave the viewing audience something unique to enjoy, much like the Firefly Fun House Match and Boneyard Match from WrestleMania.

While it was a significant departure from how the Money in the Bank ladder match is usually done, the prize is just as important as ever.

Otis has done well to get himself over as a lovable babyface over the past several months, but it is fair to say that his Money in the Bank win comes as a big shock.

Although he beat Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania and is involved in one of WWE's best storylines—that being his romance with Mandy Rose—Otis has always seemed like more of a midcard comedy act than a potential world champion.

As surprising as it is, Otis is about as close to being universal champion as someone can get without winning it, and he has the advantage of being able to cash in any time he pleases.

