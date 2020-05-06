Ex-UConn Coach Kevin Ollie's Appeal to NCAA over Show-Cause Order Denied

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee announced Wednesday that it denied an appeal by former UConn men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie that sought to end his show-cause restriction.

"The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee upheld findings that a former head UConn men's basketball coach violated head coach responsibility and ethical conduct rules," the NCAA said in a press release. "The committee also upheld a penalty that requires the former head coach to serve a three-year show-cause order, according to the decision."

Ollie was given a three-year show-cause order in July for several violations of NCAA rules and lying to investigators. The investigation found Ollie failed to monitor his staff, held preseason pickup games that violated NCAA restrictions and hired staff that exceeded the number allowed by rule.

