Ex-UConn Coach Kevin Ollie's Appeal to NCAA over Show-Cause Order Denied

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY - FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Kevin Ollie of the Connecticut Huskies is seen during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at BB&T Arena on February 22, 2018 in Highland Heights, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee announced Wednesday that it denied an appeal by former UConn men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie that sought to end his show-cause restriction. 

"The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee upheld findings that a former head UConn men's basketball coach violated head coach responsibility and ethical conduct rules," the NCAA said in a press release. "The committee also upheld a penalty that requires the former head coach to serve a three-year show-cause order, according to the decision."

Ollie was given a three-year show-cause order in July for several violations of NCAA rules and lying to investigators. The investigation found Ollie failed to monitor his staff, held preseason pickup games that violated NCAA restrictions and hired staff that exceeded the number allowed by rule.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Cade Cunningham Officially No. 1 Recruit in 2020 Class

    OK State commit beat out Jalen Green and Evan Mobley in the final rankings

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Cade Cunningham Officially No. 1 Recruit in 2020 Class

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kentucky Lands Transfer Big Man

    All-ACC big man Olivier Sarr announces he's leaving Wake Forest for UK: 'Coach Cal made me understand that I was needed' (ESPN)

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Kentucky Lands Transfer Big Man

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kevin Ollie's Appeal Denied

    NCAA Infractions Committee upholds violations and three-year show-cause order for former UConn head coach

    UConn Basketball logo
    UConn Basketball

    Kevin Ollie's Appeal Denied

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Mac McClung Withdraws from Draft, Returning to Georgetown in 2020-21

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Mac McClung Withdraws from Draft, Returning to Georgetown in 2020-21

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report