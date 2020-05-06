Video: Tom Thibodeau Reacts to Rumors About Knicks, Rockets and Nets HC Jobs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 02: Tom Thibodeau of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 02, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Thibodeau's name has cropped up in rumors regarding several potential NBA coaching vacancies, but the former Bulls and Timberwolves coach is dismissing the talk—at least for now. 

"They're just rumors. That's what it is," Thibodeau said Wednesday on ESPN's First Take. "This time of year everything is on hold. Normally, you would have some openings, and right now there aren't any openings. So you don't want to speculate on what jobs could open, but that's what you have an agent for. He'll certainly look at, if there is an opportunity, whether it'd be a good match or not. 

"I'm still under contract with Minnesota, so I feel like I'm in a position where I can be patient."

Thibodeau was fired by Minnesota midway through the 2018-19 season, halfway through a five-year, $40 million contract. He will be paid by the Wolves through the 2020-21 campaign.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

