Video: Tom Thibodeau Reacts to Rumors About Knicks, Rockets and Nets HC Jobs

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Thibodeau's name has cropped up in rumors regarding several potential NBA coaching vacancies, but the former Bulls and Timberwolves coach is dismissing the talk—at least for now.

"They're just rumors. That's what it is," Thibodeau said Wednesday on ESPN's First Take. "This time of year everything is on hold. Normally, you would have some openings, and right now there aren't any openings. So you don't want to speculate on what jobs could open, but that's what you have an agent for. He'll certainly look at, if there is an opportunity, whether it'd be a good match or not.

"I'm still under contract with Minnesota, so I feel like I'm in a position where I can be patient."

Thibodeau was fired by Minnesota midway through the 2018-19 season, halfway through a five-year, $40 million contract. He will be paid by the Wolves through the 2020-21 campaign.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.